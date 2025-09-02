Iran’s President in Beijing: Justice, Peace, and Power

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s current official visit to China marks one of the most significant international appearances of his presidency to date. Since assuming office, Pezeshkian has consistently underlined Iran’s determination to strengthen multilateral diplomacy, protect its sovereignty against foreign pressure, and advance peaceful solutions to regional and global challenges. Against the backdrop of mounting Western pressure, the activation of the so-called “snapback” mechanism by three European states, and the recent military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, the China trip carried both symbolic and strategic weight.

The visit coincided with two major events hosted by Beijing and Tianjin: the 25th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the expanded Shanghai-Plus meeting. These platforms provided Tehran with opportunities to engage with world leaders, articulate Iran’s diplomatic vision, and demonstrate its rejection of Western unilateralism. For Pezeshkian, the journey was not merely a diplomatic courtesy call, but rather a statement of intent: Iran seeks to be a more active participant in global governance, to deepen ties with strategic partners, and to project itself as a responsible actor committed to peace and justice.

Context of the Visit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has emerged as one of the most important multilateral institutions in Eurasia, bringing together key powers such as China, Russia, India, and Iran. For Tehran, full membership in the SCO represents an opportunity to diversify its foreign policy partnerships and highlight its role as a regional stabilizer.

Pezeshkian’s arrival in Tianjin was marked by full state protocol, symbolizing the political importance both sides attached to the visit. The president was accompanied by senior Iranian officials, reflecting Tehran’s determination to ensure that the trip carried concrete diplomatic and economic outcomes. From Tianjin, he traveled to Beijing aboard a Chinese high-speed train—a symbolic gesture highlighting China’s technological progress and Iran’s interest in closer connectivity and infrastructure cooperation.

Strengthening Iran’s Multilateral Diplomacy

One of the central themes of Pezeshkian’s China visit was the promotion of multilateralism as an antidote to Western unilateralism. In his addresses to SCO and Shanghai-Plus leaders, he emphasized the need for justice in global governance and the equal treatment of all states.

Through meetings with counterparts, Pezeshkian positioned Iran as a state seeking cooperative solutions rather than confrontation. He stressed that Tehran does not aim to escalate conflicts, but rather to expand dialogue and partnerships that can deliver mutual benefits. In doing so, he underscored Iran’s role as a constructive regional actor, rejecting accusations that it seeks destabilization.

The SCO framework, in particular, provided Iran with a platform to underline its opposition to double standards in global politics. Pezeshkian called for mechanisms that ensure sovereign equality and resist the imposition of unilateral sanctions. For Tehran, SCO is not just an economic and security bloc but a political arena through which alternative governance models can be articulated.

By strengthening its presence in such institutions, Iran signals that it is not isolated, despite Western attempts.

Nuclear Issue, Snapback Mechanism, and Diplomatic Advocacy

A major theme of the president’s visit was Iran’s nuclear program and the recent activation of the “snapback” mechanism by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In his bilateral and multilateral meetings, Pezeshkian consistently rejected the legitimacy of this mechanism, stressing that it lacks any legal foundation under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Iran’s stance, as reiterated during the trip, is that the snapback attempt is both politically destructive and legally baseless. Pezeshkian reminded his counterparts that it was the United States that first violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by withdrawing unilaterally in 2018, and that Europe subsequently failed to honor its commitments. Therefore, the current European attempt to revive sanctions is not only unjustified but also undermines the very foundations of international law.

China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, have already echoed Tehran’s arguments. Their joint diplomatic statements with Iran include a recent letter by the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and China to UN chief Antonio Guterres rejecting the European snapback initiative. This alignment demonstrated that Iran is not alone in its opposition but rather part of a broader coalition of states resisting Western manipulation of international institutions.

Crucially, Pezeshkian framed Iran’s nuclear policy as peaceful and firmly within the bounds of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. By clarifying Iran’s position at international forums, he sought to reduce misunderstandings and prevent escalation. He repeatedly stressed that Iran prefers diplomacy and dialogue to threats or coercion, reaffirming Tehran’s longstanding position that security cannot be achieved through pressure and sanctions.

Condemnation of US and Israeli Aggression against Iran

Another dimension of the visit was Pezeshkian’s firm condemnation of recent acts of aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran's territory. By raising this issue in China, he ensured that the international community was reminded of ongoing violations of Iranian sovereignty and international law.

In a statement issued during the SCO leaders’ summit held on Monday in China, member countries firmly condemned the military attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025.

The SCO leaders stated that such aggressive actions against civilian facilities, including nuclear-energy infrastructure, which resulted in civilian casualties, constitute a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter, and an infringement on the sovereignty of Iran.

They emphasized that the physical safety of nuclear facilities and the protection of nuclear infrastructure must be permanently guaranteed.

Strategic Significance – Countering Western Unilateralism

Beyond specific issues such as the nuclear file or regional conflicts, the broader strategic message of Pezeshkian’s China trip was clear: Iran seeks to be a champion of multipolarity and a vocal opponent of Western unilateralism.

The SCO and other multilateral institutions offer platforms for building new mechanisms of cooperation that are less vulnerable to Western influence. For Iran, participation in these organizations helps diversify its economic ties, secure new markets, and reduce the risk of being affected by Western enmity. Pezeshkian highlighted the need for fair trade, inclusive development, and security arrangements that respect the sovereignty of all states.

The visit therefore had a dual significance: it deepened bilateral ties with China and other SCO members while simultaneously reinforcing Iran’s broader diplomatic identity as a defender of justice, sovereignty, and multilateral cooperation.

Conclusion

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to China is far more than a routine diplomatic engagement. It symbolized Iran’s determination to strengthen its role in international institutions, to resist Western unilateralism, and to project itself as a responsible and peace-oriented actor in global affairs.

By using the SCO and Shanghai-Plus platforms, Pezeshkian advanced Iran’s positions on critical issues: rejection of the snapback mechanism, defense of Iran’s sovereignty against US and Israeli aggression, and advocacy for a multipolar international order. His engagements with Chinese and other world leaders underscored Iran’s readiness to cooperate, its insistence on dialogue over confrontation, and its commitment to justice in global governance.

By Mohaddeseh Pakravan