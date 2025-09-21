Government seriously determined to back tech. development

Addressing a meeting held on Saturday night to discuss strategies for Iran’s technological development, President Pezeshkian stated that rapid changes in the global economy, especially in the Persian Gulf region, are reshaping national development models.

Referring to the developments in the global economy and moving towards a post-oil economy, Pezeshkian stated that Iran’s economic future depends on building a post-oil economy rooted in technological progress, scientific innovation, and lessons drawn from international partners, particularly the BRICS and the SCO member states.

He stated that Iran must focus on generating wealth and creating industries based on scientific achievements and the transfer of knowledge from universities to innovative and industrial companies.

He also stressed the need to leverage the “successful experiences of member states of regional and international organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization”.

During the session, participants outlined key priorities for advancing Iran’s technological landscape, such as prioritizing technology sectors at the national level to focus resources effectively, forging deeper partnerships with allied and leading countries to benefit from their expertise, upgrading governance by implementing large-scale technological projects to bridge gaps with global trends, supporting the private sector to facilitate the rise of large Iranian tech firms capable of competing internationally, and positioning Iranian companies globally, particularly in high-potential sectors like biotechnology, nanotechnology, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Stressing the need to take advantage of the successful countries as member of the regional and international organization including BRICS group of the emerging economy and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, President Pezeshkian noted that his administration is seriously determined to technological development in the country.

