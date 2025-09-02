Iranian, Chinese presidents hold talks in Beijing

The detail of the meeting of the Iranian and Chinese leaders has not been released yet.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Beijing to participate in significant commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and to attend a grand military parade hosted by China.

The president’s arrival comes shortly after he traveled from Tianjin, where he participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the SCO Plus meeting.

President Pezeshkian was invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend these pivotal events. His journey to Beijing included a high-speed train trip from Tianjin, reaching speeds of up to 350 km/h.

During his stay in Beijing, the president will also engage in discussions with Iranian expatriates residing in China.

In Tianjin, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

