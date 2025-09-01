Iran-China ties are ‘flourishing’: FM Spox.

In an interview with China’s official news agency Xinhua ahead of the SCO summit taking place from Sunday to Monday in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, Baghaei highlighted the two countries’ shared historical bond of culture and civilization.

Both sides have continued to advance and deepen their relations, with mutual understanding and trust steadily growing, he added.

“It is a constantly flourishing relationship. We value our relationship with China,” he noted.

The two countries have signed numerous agreements in areas including trade, economy, energy, agriculture, and tourism, Baghaei noted, expressing optimism about the future of Iran-China cooperation.

The basis of our bilateral relations is very solid, and the two nations are resolved to continue their excellent bilateral relations, the official said.

As to the Iranian president’s visit to China, Baghaei said, “We are going to take this opportunity to promote our bilateral ties with China and to hold meetings with other leaders of the participating states.”

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plays a positive role in ensuring the continuity of an international order based on multilateralism and the rule of law, said the diplomat.

The SCO is very impactful and effective in the sense that it can represent the interests and concerns of the Global South, he said.

Baghaei said that the world is now facing common challenges brought about by unilateralism and coercive measures that certain Western countries, in particular the United States, have been applying against developing states.

The SCO, he said, can play a very significant role in terms of providing an effective framework for cooperation among Global South countries, guaranteeing the interests of developing countries, and ensuring the continuity of an international order that is based on multilateralism, the rule of law, and the normative structures coming from the United Nations Charter.

Established in 2001, the SCO’s founding nations were China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan acquired full member status in 2017, with Iran joining in 2023. Lately, Belarus was added as the latest full member.

