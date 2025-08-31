Leader congratulates victory of U21 volleyball team in world

"You brought joy to the nation. Thank you all very much," Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a message on Sunday evening.

Iran won the world title for the second time in a row after beating Italy 3-1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14) at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship on Sunday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also offered congratulations to the nation from China on Sunday in a message.

Pezeshkian arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Sunday.

MNA