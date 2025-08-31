Embassy rejects accusations against Iran's envoy to Armenia

Responding to the claims made on the Axar news site, the press department of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday in Baku rejected the accusations attributed to the Iranian ambassador to Armenia.

The embassy announced in a statement that the accusations published by the Azeri site against the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia regarding a mission to support the separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh or providing arms support to the Armenian government are completely baseless and false.

Reminding the fundamental positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict and the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the embassy said that the contents of the mentioned news site are mental speculations of the author.

MNA/ISN1404060905103