Gaza occupation to cost more lives for Israel

Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, emphasized that Palestinian forces are on full alert and any plan by the enemy to occupy Gaza will backfire on its political and military leaders.

He said in a message on Friday night that the criminal plans of the enemy to occupy Gaza will become a burden for their political and military leaders.

He added that the cost of the enemy’s occupation plans will be paid with the lives of the Israeli soldiers, and the chances of capturing new enemy troops will also increase.

Abu Obaida stressed, “our fighters are at peak readiness and high morale, showing unparalleled examples of heroism and courage, and God willing, will teach the invaders harsh lessons.”

The Al-Qassam spokesperson warned that the war criminal Netanyahu and his “Nazi ministers” have insistently decided to reduce the number of their living captives by half and to make most of the bodies of their killed prisoners disappear forever.

He added that Hamas will preserve enemy captives as much as possible, and they will remain alongside the Palestinian fighters in battle zones. "We will announce the name, photo, and cause of death for every captive killed by the occupying army."

