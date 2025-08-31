Senior Israeli officer killed in Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed the death of one of its lieutenant colonels in Gaza.

He was killed in battles in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced that the officer was “Ariel Lubliner,” a 34-year-old colonel (retired).

Since October 7—the anniversary of the start of the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation—the number of soldiers killed has reached 900, it added.

The Israeli regime claimed that he was killed in Khan Younis as a result of friendly fire.

