Aug 28, 2025, 5:50 PM

Pezeshkian stresses bolstering ties with Croatia, Madagascar

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iran’s new ambassadors to Croatia and Madagascar to actively work on enhancing relations and cooperation with these countries.

In a meeting with the newly appointed ambassadors on Thursday, the president wished them success in fulfilling their missions and stressed the importance of advancing bilateral relations in line with his administration’s principled policy of fostering friendly ties and expanding cooperation.

President Pezeshkian met with Amir-Hossein Gharibnejad and Alireza Sabzali, the new ambassadors to Croatia and Madagascar, respectively, and highlighted the vast capacities and opportunities for collaboration.

During the meeting, the ambassadors presented an overview of the unique features, capacities, and opportunities for cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the two countries. They also outlined their plans to activate and develop these potentials.

MNA/President.ir

