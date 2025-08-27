Iran's Araghchi confirms IAEA inspectors back in Iran

The arrival of inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran was carried out by the decision of the Supreme National Security Council to monitor the fuel replacement of the Bushehr power plant, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Decisions have been made regarding the fuel replacement of Bushehr power plant, which must be done under the supervision of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and any kind of cooperation will be within the framework of the law of the parliament, which will serve the interests of the Iranian nation, the Iranian top diplomat said.

No final text of agreement adopted on new cooperation framework between Iran, IAEA, Araghchi added.

Earlier on Wednesday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that the first group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has returned to Iran and is preparing to resume work at the republic's nuclear facilities.

"Now, the first team of IAEA inspectors is back in Iran, and we are about to restart [our work there]. Of course, when it comes to Iran, as you know, there are many facilities. Some were attacked, some were not. So we are discussing what kind of modalities, practical modalities, can be implemented in order to facilitate the restart of our work," he told Fox News in an interview.

According to reports, It is not yet clear whether these statements mean a formal agreement between Iran and the Agency for the return of inspectors or just a prediction by the Agency's Director General in this regard.

