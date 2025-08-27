No text for cooperation with IAEA finalized yet: Iran dep. FM

Speaking to national TV in a phone interview on Wednesday evening, Gharibabadi said that the Wednesday visit of the IAEA inspectors to Iran was done only with the purpose of monitoring the refueling process of the Bushehr Power Plant in the south of the country.

He stressed that the return of the IAEA inspectors would not be in violation of a piece of legislation approved by the Iranian parliament after the US attack on the three major nuclear facilities in June. The piece of legislation demanded suspending cooperation with the Agency after Tehran blamed its director general's false reports for the aggression on the Iranian sites by the United States and the Israeli regime.

He noted that the parliament's legislation is still in place and the Iranian diplomats will not cross the red lines it sets.

The deputy foreign minister further warned the three European powers- the UK, France and Germany not to resort to the snapback mechanism, saying that activating the mechanism against Iran will likely impact the ongoing talks with IAEA.

