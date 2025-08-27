  1. Politics
Aug 27, 2025, 6:21 PM

US, E3 top diplomats discuss Iran in phone call on Wednesday

US, E3 top diplomats discuss Iran in phone call on Wednesday

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The top diplomats of the United States and the three major European states-the United Kingdom, German and France have held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss the Iranian nuclear program

The website of the US Department of State has cited the Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott as saying in a statement on Wednesday that "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss Iran."

According to the statement, the four top diplomats reiterated the allegations against Iran's peaceful nuclear program. "All reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

MNA

News ID 235820

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News