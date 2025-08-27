US, E3 top diplomats discuss Iran in phone call on Wednesday

The website of the US Department of State has cited the Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott as saying in a statement on Wednesday that "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss Iran."

According to the statement, the four top diplomats reiterated the allegations against Iran's peaceful nuclear program. "All reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

MNA