Army chief stresses strengthening armed forces

General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversaries of Avicenna (Physician’s Day) and Zakariya al-Razi (Pharmacist’s Day), highlighted the critical role of military healthcare in supporting national defense.

He stressed that the army can only fulfill its vital missions with strong, healthy, and motivated personnel, praising the dedication of military doctors, pharmacists, and medical staff.

Hatami concluded by affirming full support of the command structure for the continuous advancement of Army healthcare.

He emphasized Iran’s strategic necessity for a strong army, saying that in a world where aggressors like the Zionist regime seek to dominate, Iran's only path is to become stronger and more capable.

Hatami stated that the Army is entrusted with the great mission of safeguarding the independence, territorial integrity, and the system of the Islamic Republic, saying, "This mission is important in every country, but in dear Iran—because of its strategic and geopolitical position—it is more important and exceptional. And not only in today’s Iran, but throughout history, due to the special conditions of our country, it has always been so."

He continued that Iran, in the First and Second World Wars—while it had declared neutrality—was attacked and part of this country was occupied by the aggressors. "In the eight-year Sacred Defense, too, at a time when the Islamic Revolution had just triumphed and the slogan of the Iranian nation was 'Independence, Freedom, Islamic Republic,' and we were not threatening any country, we were once again attacked by the East and the West."

He noted that in the recent imposed war as well, while officials were negotiating, again—contrary to all principles and rules of international law— Iran was attacked by the Zionist regime and the US.

"We live in a region where there is an occupying, child-killing regime whose doctrine is that no country should be stronger or higher than it. We live in a world where the claimant of power wants “peace through power,” meaning unconditional surrender," he said.

Emphasizing that in such a world, Iran has no choice but to become strong and powerful, the Commander-in-Chief of the Army said, "We need a powerful army to protect our nation."

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

