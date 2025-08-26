New missile drills show Iran’s resolve to hit back harder

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, stressed that in the current circumstances, strengthening Iran’s defense capabilities is of utmost priority and urgency.

“As someone aware of the efforts of the Armed Forces, I inform the Iranian people that fortifying the country’s defense is being pursued swiftly and seriously. With the valuable experience gained from the 12-day war, many weaknesses have been identified and addressed. By reinforcing existing strengths, our military forces are prepared to respond more powerfully than before to any possible attack on our beloved country, so that if the enemy does not miscalculate again, they will have no intention of attacking Iran,” Ghalibaf said.

He added, “Our Armed Forces have made suitable plans to prevent any miscalculation by the enemy. One such measure was the “Sustainable Authority” missile drill conducted by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which sent a clear message to the enemy that in any future war, restraint will end, and new areas and locations will be designated for retaliation. Should the enemy make a move, the conflict could expand to new regions and economic and political arenas.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

