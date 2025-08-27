Iran installs over 1,000 MW of solar panels, president says

President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced that more than 1,000 megawatts of solar panels have been installed since his administration took office more than a year ago, part of a drive to meet Iran’s renewable energy goals.

Speaking at the National Industry and Mining Day ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian outlined the government’s target of generating at least 7,000 megawatts of electricity from solar power.

The president called on companies and financial institutions to actively support the expansion of this sector.

“Without energy, development is meaningless,” the president stated. “We must move toward clean energy.”

