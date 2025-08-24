  1. World
Israeli army kills 64 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli forces have martyred 64 Palestinian people in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

At least 64 Palestinians were killed and 278 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, the ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry confirmed that nineteen of the dead were among those waiting for aid, while 123 others were injured in the same areas, pushing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking food to 2,095, with more than 15,430 wounded.

Airstrikes reportedly struck multiple areas, including Khan Younis, al-Sabra, Sheikh Radwan, and several refugee camps, while witnesses noted that entire residential blocks were destroyed in Jabalia, Rafah’s Saudi neighborhood, and eastern Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 62,686 Palestinians and injured 157,951, according to the Health Ministry. It also said at least 289 people, including 115 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition as famine worsens.

