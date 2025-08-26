'Israel' kills 75 more Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 75 Palestinians, including 17 aid seekers, have been killed and 370 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past 24 hours, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.

It said the total death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 62,819, with 158,629 people wounded, AlJazeera reported.

The total number of aid seekers killed has reached 2,140 since May 27 when the GHF aid distribution mechanism was introduced.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said Tuesday that three more people died “due to famine and malnutrition” in the enclave over the past 24 hours, “all of them adults”.

Their cases take the total number of hunger-related deaths in Gaza to 303, including 117 children, according to the ministry.

MNA