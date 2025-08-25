Israeli army kills 58 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 62,744 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A statement from the ministry said 58 people were killed and 308 others injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to 158,259, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The ministry also reported 11 new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, including two children, raising the total famine-related deaths to 300, among them 117 children.

“Many victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets,” the ministry said, noting that rescue teams are still unable to reach them due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and lack of equipment.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military campaign after breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, the health ministry said 10,900 Palestinians have been killed and 46,218 injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to target civilians seeking humanitarian aid, killing 28 people and injuring 184 others in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 2,123 Palestinians have been killed and more than 15,615 injured while seeking aid since May 27.

Israel’s full blockade of the Gaza Strip, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of essential services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

