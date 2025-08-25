Hezbollah chief calls for preserving Lebanon's sovereignty

Hezbollah Secretary General addressed a ceremony held in Lebanon in memorial of Lebanese cleric Sayyed Abbas Ali Al-Moussawi

The Hezbollah chief pointed to the anniversary of disappearance of Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr and said that "Imam Al-Sadr caused a radical change in the reality of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon."

"Hezbollah coordination with the Lebanese Army to defeat the takfiri groups in Lebanon’s outskirts is a model that must be followed," he said elesewhere.

He called on the Lebanese government to hold intensive sessions in order to study the defense strategy in order to defend the national sovereignty against the Israeli violations.

"The resistance, by definition, confronts, not prevents, the aggression," Sheikh Naim underscored.

"Exceptional achievements of Hezbollah throughout 40 years may have pushed people to think that the Israeli aggression is a failure for the resistance," he continued.

According to the Hezbollah leader, "the US, ‘Israel’ imposed their will on the Lebanese government to take the anti-resistance decision."

"US destructive efforts have blocked aid and have prevented gas project and reconstruction, and imposed sanctions on Lebanon," he explained more.

