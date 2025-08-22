5 killed, over 34 injured in factory fire in Pakistan Karachi

The hospital officials told local media that the injured people are being treated at different hospitals, adding that at least five are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said that a short circuit triggered a fire in the warehouse of the factory where raw material used for the preparation of firecrackers was stored, causing a huge explosion and extensive damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.

Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan, spokesperson of the state-owned rescue organization Rescue 1122, told Xinhua that rescue activities are in the final stage, with at least 10 fire tenders and a snorkel taking part to extinguish the blaze.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident, said the police.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed authorities to ensure that the fire is completely brought under control.

MA/PR