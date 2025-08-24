Araghchi commends role of Iranian medical community

“Despite all hardships and difficulties, including inhumane sanctions, doctors and medical staff are always ready to remain faithful to their pledge and protect the people with unceasing sacrifice, whether on the battlefields or in difficult days of crisis and disease,” Araghchi said in a statement on Saturday.

Referring to the National Doctors' Day, he noted that August 23 (First day of Shahrivar in the Persian calendar) is not only a day to remember Abu Ali Sina, the wise sage and great scientist, but is a day that “reminds us of the sacred mission of doctors who are not only healers of the body, but also balms for the soul and spirit of society.”

He also paid homage to medics who had lost their lives during the challenging days, saying, “They have sworn to be self-sacrificing and, indeed, on this brilliant path, from Khorramshahr and Ahvaz to the challenging days of the Coronavirus and the recent 12-day Israeli-imposed war, they have always remained faithful to their promise and have been the refuge of the people.”

“Undoubtedly, the memory of the martyred medics will be our guiding light and inspiration on the path of service and resistance,” he emphasized, adding that the doctors and medical staff of this land have always been ready to give life with unceasing sacrifice and have shown that their hands are a mirror of divine mercy.”

Born on August 23, c. 980 AD in the village of Afshana in Transoxiana, Bu Ali Sina was a prominent physician, philosopher, and astronomer during a period known as the golden age of Islamic history. Iranians mark National Doctors' Day on his birthday to pay tribute to all his contributions, especially to the fields of medicine.

MNA/IRN