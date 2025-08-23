A train from China's Zhengzhou is on its way to Tehran

With the historic launch of a freight train from Zhengzhou, China, to Tehran, land routes have once again returned to the global trade agenda. The development promises to revive Iran's position as a major trading hub on the New Silk Road, a report by Fars News Agency reported.

On June 4, 2025, a freight train departed from the Chinese city of Zhengzhou to Tehran and will continue as agreed by both sides.

The event may seem like a simple logistical and transit measure, but from the perspective of geopolitical analysts, it has profound and far-reaching implications for global trade.

The return to once-sidelined land routes represents a fundamental shift in the architecture of global trade, and Iran is recognized as a key player in these developments.

Due to its strategic geographical location, Iran has played a role as a hub connecting East and West for thousands of years. With its infrastructure capacities and human resources, the country can become one of the most important links in the global supply chain.

New transportation projects and new technologies, such as rail transit routes and high-speed trains, could strengthen Iran's role in international trade.

At the same time, these developments also come with challenges.

