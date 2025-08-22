Arab media say Iran sends message of readiness by naval drill

The Iranian Navy on Thursday launched the two-day major naval missile exercise –codenamed Sustainable Power (Authority) 1404 (2025) -- across the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

As part of the main stages of the military exercise, various types of naval cruise missiles with different ranges successfully hit their targets in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman after firing from the surface vessels of the Navy.

Iran's Nasir, Qadir, Qader ant-ship cruise missiles detonated their targets successfully in the drill.

According to coverage of the military exercise by Arab media in the region, including the UAE’s Al-Arabiya 24, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen and Al-Manar, Yemen’s al-Masirah, and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, Iran has sought to communicate its military preparedness to counter any potential threats by displaying its deterrence might.

Reports citing Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh indicated that Iran has now deployed missiles significantly more advanced than those used in the recent 12-day war, with the capability to penetrate enemy defense systems at a 90% success rate.

Arab media analysts interpret this military exercise as Iran’s first major drill since the 12-day war with Israel, reflecting Tehran’s commitment to enhancing its defensive preparedness against potential future threats.

Iranian officials have consistently emphasized that the country will not hesitate to enhance its military capabilities, including missile power, which is intended solely for defense. Furthermore, Iran’s defense capabilities will never be a topic of negotiation.

Earlier today, Iran’s Navy simultaneously launched several cruise missiles from both coastal batteries and surface vessels, successfully destroying a designated surface target during “Sustainable Power 1404” missile exercise.

The Israeli regime backed by the United States attacked Iran on June 13. The regime assassinated a number of Iranian nuclear scientists and senior military commanders and bombarded some military bases inside the country. After that, on June 22, 2025, the US Air Force and Navy carried out airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities in an attempt to relieve pressure on the Israeli regime.

The following day, June 23, Iranian forces retaliated with over 30 drones and missiles against the US base in Qatar, under the codename Operation Glad Tidings of Victory, damaging multiple parts of the facility.

Finally, on June 24, after suffering heavy losses at the hands of Iran’s Armed Forces, both the Israeli regime and the US were forced to agree to a cessation of hostilities.

MNA