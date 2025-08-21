  1. Video
Aug 21, 2025, 10:58 PM

VIDEO: Three Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles tested Thurs.

VIDEO: Three Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles tested Thurs.

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iran Army Navy fired three cruise missiles simultaneously from the Genaveh missile-launching vessel and the Sabalan destroyer during Authority 1404 (2025) naval drill on Thursday.

Download 11 MB

The Iranian Navy on Thursday launched the two-day major naval missile exercise –codenamed Sustainable Power (Authority) 1404 (2025) -- across the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

As part of the main stages of the military exercise, various types of naval cruise missiles with different ranges successfully hit their targets in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman after firing from the surface vessels of the Navy.

Iran's Nasir, Qadir, Qader ant-ship cruise missiles destroed their targets successfully.

MNA

News ID 235638

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed