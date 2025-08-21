VIDEO: Three Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles tested Thurs.

The Iranian Navy on Thursday launched the two-day major naval missile exercise –codenamed Sustainable Power (Authority) 1404 (2025) -- across the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

As part of the main stages of the military exercise, various types of naval cruise missiles with different ranges successfully hit their targets in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman after firing from the surface vessels of the Navy.

Iran's Nasir, Qadir, Qader ant-ship cruise missiles destroed their targets successfully.

MNA