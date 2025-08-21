Iran homegrown “Bavar-5” drone destroys its targets in drill

In continuation of implementation of the main and operational stages of the Iranian Army Navy Eqtedar 1404 (2025), “Bavar-5” drone successfully destroyed its predetermined target in the area of military exercise in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of ​​Oman.

At this stage of the exercise, the long-range "Bavar-5" drone managed to successfully hit and destroy its designated target, roaming a distance of 400 kilometers.

The "Bavar 5" drone is a smart, destructive drone that can destroy targets on the coast and floating targets at sea by flying from the decks of floating units and projectiles.

The Iranian Army Navy kicked off the operational phase of its Authority 1404 missile exercise on Thursday, spanning two days in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

The drill will be conducted for two days with the participation of surface and subsurface vessels, aerial units, coastal-to-sea missile sites, sea-based missile sites, and electronic warfare units in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

MA/6567009