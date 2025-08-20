  1. Culture
  2. Culture
Aug 20, 2025, 7:27 PM

Leader offers condolences on demise of two prominent figures

Leader offers condolences on demise of two prominent figures

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences on the demise of prominent artist Mahmoud Farshchian and economist Ahmad Tavakkoli.

In two separate messages issued on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei extended condolences over the passing of prominent and renowned artist Mahmoud Farshchian, who was named the master of Persian miniature painting. Farshchian passed away on Saturday, August 9 at the age of 95.

Moreover, the veteran politician Ahmad Tavakkoli, a member of Iran's Expediency Council and a former senior lawmaker and a prominent economist, passed away on Wednesday, July 23rd at the age of 74.

In his messages of condolences, the Leader described Farshchian as a shining star in the art world and Tavakkoli as "an energetic, faithful and honest Mujahid"

MNA

News ID 235605

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News