Iranian expatriates in US pay tribute to Farshchian

Iranians Residing in the United States have paid tribute to Mahmoud Farshchian, the internationally acclaimed master of Persian painting and miniature art, during a memorial and mourning ceremony.

The event was held on Monday at the Light and Knowledge center in New Jersey, a cultural institution that Farshchian helped found and actively supported. The event was attended by family, students, admirers, and fans of this unmatched master of Persian painting.

Amir-Saeid Iravani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, along with several Iranian diplomats and their families, attended the ceremony to commemorate the memory of the creator of the timeless masterpieces, such as The Guardian of the Gazelle, The Day of Ashura, The Fifth Day of Creation, and Shams and Rumi.

Farshchian was born on January 24, 1930, in Isfahan and passed away on August 9, 2025, at the age of 95 due to a heart attack at his home in New Jersey. In accordance with his wishes, his body will be laid to rest in his birthplace of Isfahan, beside the grave of the renowned Persian poet, Saeb Tabrizi.

MNA/