  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2025, 8:48 AM

Venezuela’s Maduro denounces Israeli aggression against Iran

Venezuela’s Maduro denounces Israeli aggression against Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Strongly condemning Israeli aggression against Iran, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro says that Iran has achieved superiority against Israeli aggression.

He pointed to the painful and deadly strikes of Iran to the Zionist enemy, noting that Zionist regime did not expect high Iranian military power.

The world knows that Iran has achieved military supremacy against the criminal Israeli regime, he emphasized.

Maduro rejected that nonsenses uttered by the criminal Zionist regime’s officials regarding the assassination of senior Iranian officials, and stressed that Zionist regime has completely failed in confronting Iran and has no other choice but conducting terrorist attacks and threatening the assassination of senior Iranian officials and this issue is unacceptable.

Venezuelan president reiterated that Iran has had the upper hand against Israeli regime since the start of war on June 13.

MA/6505225

News ID 233344
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News