Venezuela’s Maduro denounces Israeli aggression against Iran

He pointed to the painful and deadly strikes of Iran to the Zionist enemy, noting that Zionist regime did not expect high Iranian military power.

The world knows that Iran has achieved military supremacy against the criminal Israeli regime, he emphasized.

Maduro rejected that nonsenses uttered by the criminal Zionist regime’s officials regarding the assassination of senior Iranian officials, and stressed that Zionist regime has completely failed in confronting Iran and has no other choice but conducting terrorist attacks and threatening the assassination of senior Iranian officials and this issue is unacceptable.

Venezuelan president reiterated that Iran has had the upper hand against Israeli regime since the start of war on June 13.

