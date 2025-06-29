Venezuelan President, during a ceremony attended, awarded journalism prize to the very female anchor Sahar Emami who performed until the last seconds amid the Israeli regime's bombing the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) news building.

On National Journalist Day, the special Simón Bolívar Award was presented by the President of Venezuela to Sahar Emami and the martyrs of the Israeli brutal attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building.

The award was received by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Venezuela on behalf of Ms. Emami and the families of the honored martyrs of the aggression.

In an address to a large gathering of journalists, Maduro strongly condemned the Israeli attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States, praising the steadfastness of the Iranian people, leadership, government, and armed forces.

Maduro called on all Jews to stp the Israeli war on the regional countries: "Every day, 100 people are killed in Palestine, while the West, with indifference and complicity, merely watches these events unfold."

The statement by President Nicolás Maduro to convene a World Summit for Peace is a momentous decision," said journalist Helena Salcedo.

"It is a sovereign policy adopted by our government that has enabled us to confront violence in our nation and should be extended to other parts of the world."