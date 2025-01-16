  1. World
Venezuela continues rapprochement with BRICS countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Venezuela continues developing closer relations with BRICS countries and thanks them for the support for its accession to the association, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Venezuela’s geopolitical plans include further rapprochement with BRICS countries," he said in an annual address to the National Assembly, or parliament, which was broadcast by the Venezolana de Television TV channel.

"I am thankful for the BRICS countries’ support for Venezuela’s accession to this association of the future," he stressed.

The BRICS group of emerging economies has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.

In 2024, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

