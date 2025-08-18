Israel's expansionism to drag region into endless wars

Emsaeil Baghaei, the Spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks at a press briefing on Monday morning.

Today, more than ever, the expansionist and domineering nature of the Israeli regime is evident to the countries of the region, Baghaei said.

The senior Iranian diplomat added that the statements of the Israeli regime's premier, claiming a mission to realize the idea of a “Greater Israel,” show that, in their view, a significant portion of Arab and Islamic lands fall within this plan, and the Zionists recognize no limits in their expansionism.

This comes while some had optimistically believed that agreements like the “Abraham Accords” could pave the way for peaceful coexistence; yet Israel, even as it pursues genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, openly expresses claims on territories in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and even parts of Saudi Arabia, he underlined.

These positions increasingly demonstrate that Israel is an existential threat to regional security, and if unhindered, its expansionism could plunge the region into a cycle of endless wars, Baghaei concluded.

MNA/