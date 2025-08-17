Iran closely monitoring Caucasus developments: Spox.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Esmaeil Baghaei underlined the strategic importance of the South Caucasus for Iran and other regional states, particularly Russia, citing political, economic, and geopolitical considerations.

He stressed that Iran is monitoring the developments in the Caucasus “with open eyes” and would not underestimate or belittle anything.

Baghaei stressed that foreign interference and the presence of extra-regional forces in the region would only add to geopolitical complications and serve no constructive purpose.

Referring to the recent peace treaty between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, he noted that Article 12 stipulates no foreign military forces will be stationed along their shared borders.

“We are highly sensitive about that matter, as Armenia itself is aware of the consequences of foreign forces’ presence,” Baghaei added.

The spokesman also expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance relations with regional countries and to support any initiative that strengthens stability and security in the South Caucasus.

MNA/TSN