Iran says open to take measures regarding its nuclear program

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press conference on Monday morning that according to the logic of the JCPOA, in exchange for the lifting of unfair sanctions by the US and European countries, Iran had taken a series of voluntary steps—for example, regarding enrichment level limits or other matters related to the use of different machines. "Therefore, accepting certain limitations on Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief is not new," he said.

"We have stated that to provide assurance about the peaceful nature of our nuclear program, we are ready to take a set of measures, provided the unjust sanctions are lifted," he stressed.

He said that the three European countries are in contact with the Iranian said that Tehran does not rule out the possibility of holding another round of talks, but no decision has been made on this matter at this point.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei referred to the visit of the Deputy Director General of the IAEA, saying that the goal of his visit was to develop a manual for how Iran and the IAEA will interact after the Israeli and American attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"There was no previous history of a country's peaceful nuclear facilities being attacked and damaged and then having IAEA inspectors visit them. In addition, there were security and safety concerns," he further cited.

"The talks began last week, and another round of negotiations between Iran and the IAEA is likely to take place in the coming days," Baghaei announced.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/