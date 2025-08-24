Araghchi terms 'Greater Israel' plan as threat to world peace

Ahead of an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Iran's top diplomat described the Zionist regime’s “Greater Israel” ambitions as a grave threat to regional security and global peace, calling for decisive action to halt genocide and occupation.

In an article published by the Asharq Al-Awsat Arabic newspaper, the Iranian foreign minister warned of the existential threat posed to the Islamic world and international peace by the Zionist regime’s so-called “Greater Israel” ambitions.

He described Israel’s actions in Gaza as a deliberate and organized genocide, involving mass killings of women and children, forced displacement, starvation, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Araghchi emphasizes that this is not a temporary military confrontation or an ordinary humanitarian crisis, but a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing carried out under the silence and inaction of Western powers, particularly the United States.

He also highlighted that Israeli aggression extends beyond Gaza, citing settlement expansion in the West Bank, attacks on Lebanon and Syria, interference in Yemen, and recent military actions in Iran, which he said have killed over a thousand Iranians.

Araghchi underscored that Israeli leaders openly declare expansionist plans threatening the sovereignty of regional states, from Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait. He also condemned Western support and repeated Security Council vetoes that enable Israeli atrocities, describing them as direct threats to regional and global security.

He further urged that an upcoming ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah should go beyond expressions of solidarity and adopt decisive measures. He called for the formation of a strong international coalition to halt Israeli genocide, revoke expansionist and occupation projects, prosecute Israeli leaders through the International Criminal Court and other legal bodies, impose comprehensive sanctions, and establish safe humanitarian corridors to deliver food, medicine, and fuel to besieged Palestinians.

The top Iranian diplomat stresses that any hesitation or reliance on deceptive agreements, such as the so-called Abraham Accords, would betray the Palestinian people and threaten the security and sovereignty of the entire region.

Araghchi described the OIC meeting as a historic opportunity for the Islamic world to unite, protect oppressed populations, and preserve regional stability, while advancing the long-term goal of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

MNA/TSN