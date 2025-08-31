Israel expands illegal settlements in Occupied West Bank

According to Israeli media, ten settler families were moved in recent days to the new neighborhood, named “Aviad,” built near the Beni Naim junction south of al-Khalil. The outpost sits on a strategic road linking the city to other illegal settlements in the southern areas of the occupied territory.

The Kiryat Arba Council openly admitted that the goal of the project is to sever the natural geographic connection between Palestinian lands stretching from al-Khalil to the Negev Desert, while further consolidating the chain of settlements in the area.

Council Chairman Yisrael Bramson hailed the move as “a historic step,” exposing once again the regime’s policy of relentless expansion and dispossession of Palestinians.

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are unequivocally illegal. The Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits an occupying power from transferring its population into occupied lands, a principle Israel continues to defy with impunity.

The announcement coincides with a meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet, where the regime is set to push forward more aggressive measures against Palestinians, including discussions on formal annexation plans in the West Bank — a step widely condemned by the international community as nations prepare to recognize the State of Palestine in September.

