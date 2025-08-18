Iran offers aid to Pakistan as flood kill at least 344

In a message on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry extended its sympathy to the Pakistani government and nation over heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across northern Pakistan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran offers its sympathy and condolences on behalf of the Iranian government and people to the brotherly and neighboring country of Pakistan, especially to the families of the victims of the floods and landslides in some parts of Pakistan,” it said.

The ministry also expressed hope for the swift recovery of all the injured.

The majority of the deaths were recorded in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

Nine more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while six died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, it said.

In a message on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed the sincere sympathy of the Iranian government and people to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by the devastating floods.

RHM/