Iran expresses solidarity with Pakistan over deadly floods

In a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Momeni conveyed his sympathy for the casualties and said Iran is ready to assist the victims of the disaster.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands with Pakistan during these difficult times and is prepared to offer any assistance to those affected by the floods,” he said.

“We are saddened by the heavy human and financial losses in Pakistan. It is heartbreaking that hundreds have lost their lives and many more have lost loved ones,” the minister said.

In response, Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity and willingness to help, emphasizing the enduring bond between the two nations.

“Iran and Pakistan have always stood by each other in times of joy and sorrow,” he remarked.

Naqvi also highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that Pakistan is facing an unprecedented climate crisis.

Climate change has severely impacted Pakistan, he said, noting that the country is facing a dangerous phase of the phenomenon for the first time in its history.

Heavy rains across various regions of Pakistan, particularly in the north and northwest, have claimed the lives of at least 700 people and left thousands injured.

MNA/IRN