White House announces schedule of Trump meeting with Zelensky

The start of a multilateral meeting between the US President and European leaders is scheduled for 07:00 p.m. GMT.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky will focus on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also go to the meeting with Trump. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced her plans to take part in the meeting.

After a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump held a telephone conversation with Zelensky, and then with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and France, the NATO Secretary General and the head of the European Commission. Zelensky later said that he was going to discuss with Trump "the details of ending the conflict" on Monday in Washington. According to The New York Times, Trump also invited European leaders to join his meeting with Zelensky.

