Zelensky can end conflict by abandoning claims to Crimea

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and no going into NATO by Ukraine. Some things never change!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that Monday would be a "big day" for the White House, as it "never had so many European Leaders at one time."

Zelensky is to meet with Trump in Washington on August 18. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will join him for the meeting with the American leader. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced her plans to attend the meeting.

MNA/