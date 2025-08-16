EU nations fail to adopt joint statement on Alaska Summit

Instead, the EU leadership - joined by the heads of five of the 27 EU member states and the UK - released a statement, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen published on X, TASS reported.

Rather than being titled an "EU statement," the document is presented as: "Statement by President von der Leyen, President (of France Emmanuel) Macron, Prime Minister (of Italy Giorgia) Meloni, Chancellor (of Germany Friedrich) Merz, Prime Minister (of the UK Keir) Starmer, President (of Finland Alexander) Stubb, Prime Minister (of Poland Donald) Tusk, President( of the EU Council Antonio) Costa."

Although a meeting of ambassadors from all 27 EU countries was convened early Saturday morning, no joint statement was issued.

The document does not endorse US President Donald Trump’s main thesis on the need for a long-term settlement of the conflict without preconditions for a preliminary ceasefire.

In substance, the final text does not introduce a new peace proposal, but instead reiterates Brussels’ familiar talking points, from pledges of military supplies to calls for a "just peace".

MA/PR