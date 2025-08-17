Ghalibaf expresses sympathy with Pakistan over deadly flood

Parliament Speaker Mogammad Baqer Ghalibaf expressed condolences to the Speaker of the Pakistani National Assembly and the people of this country over the loss of life and injury to a number of Pakistani people following the devastating floods.

In a message to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ghalibaf stated: "The occurrence of the devastating flood incident in parts of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan, which caused the loss of life and injury of a large number of people, especially in the Bonir region, has caused great regret and concern to your brothers in Iran."

"While expressing my condolences on behalf of myself and the representatives of the Iranian Parliament and the noble nation of Iran regarding this bitter incident and announcing our readiness to provide relief and medical assistance, I pray to the Almighty God for the recovery of the wounded and injured, and for divine mercy and forgiveness for the deceased," he added.

