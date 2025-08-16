Israel kills at least 1,760 people seeking aid in Gaza

The UN human rights office says at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figures at the beginning of August.

At least 44 people were killed by Israeli army attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday, hospital sources told Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, two Palestinians were killed and many were wounded in an Israeli attack near an aid distribution centre near Rafah.

On Friday, at least 16 Palestinians were killed, many of them near a food distribution site run by the GHF.

MNA/