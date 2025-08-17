Israeli army advances plans to displace Palestinians in Gaza

The Israeli regime on Saturday said it is preparing to move Palestinians from combat zones to southern Gaza as plans move ahead for a military offensive in some of the territory's most populated areas, France 24 reported.

Meanwhile the families of Israeli captives held in Gaza called for a “nationwide day of stoppage” on Sunday to express growing frustration over 22 months of war.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, air attacks intensified across the Strip, with much of the assault focused on Gaza City.

That’s after the Israeli military announced plans to take over the city and forcibly displace Palestinians to concentration zones in southern Gaza.

At least 31 Palestinians were killed on Saturday, including 14 people who were searching for something to eat.

MNA