Aug 16, 2025, 12:49 PM

Pezeshkian condoles Pakistan over deadly flood

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to Islamabad over the death of Pakistani citizens during the deadly heavy rains.

In a message on Saturday, the Iranian president expressed the sincere sympathy of the Iranian government and people to the Prime Minister, government, and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the devastating flood in parts of this friendly and brotherly country.

Pezeshkian emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for any cooperation and humanitarian and relief assistance to alleviate the suffering of the victims,.

He also wished the injured and those affected by this incident good health and a speedy recovery.

