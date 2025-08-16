IRCS ready to send relief aid to flood-hit people in Pakistan

In a message on Saturday, the IRCS chief expressed sincere condolences on behalf of the IRCS to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the families of the victims.

“We stand with you in this difficult time. We are ready to send medical and relief teams to assist humanitarian operations,” he added.

According to reports from Pakistan’s disaster management authority, at least 320 people have died in northern Pakistan in the past 48 hours due to the severe flooding.

Among the fatalities, 307 occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has been hit hardest due to its mountainous terrain.

In addition, nine individuals lost their lives in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

