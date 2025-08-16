23 dead, 21 injured following heavy rains in Niger

The rains also caused the collapse of 3,615 houses and displaced 5,855 households -- affecting a total of 42,559 people, Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdoul Azize added.

He reminded people to avoid crossing waterways during or after rainfall, blocking drainage passages, staying in potentially dangerous areas, and occupying makeshift shelters.

In 2024, heavy rains in Niger resulted in 396 deaths, displaced 206,474 households -- affecting 1,526,653 people -- and destroyed 158,767 houses.

MNA/