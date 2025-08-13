Yemen’s Armed Forces target 4 vital Israeli sites

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s Armed Forces, announced that the drone unit of these forces conducted four military operations using six drones, targeting four vital sites of the Israeli regime in the areas of Haifa, the Negev, Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), and Beersheba in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement stressed that the operations successfully achieved their intended objectives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson warned that the continuation of the Zionist regime’s plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause through mass killings, starvation, and displacement would have dangerous consequences for all Arab and Islamic countries, noting that the destruction of this cause would be a prelude to aggression against other nations and states—unless these countries act to support the resistance in Gaza as the first line of defense of the Ummah.

The statement concluded that support operations will continue until the aggression ceases and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

