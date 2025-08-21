Larijani receives Swiss national security adviser for talks

Visiting Switzerland’s National Security Adviser and Deputy Foreign Minister Gabriel Luchsinger was received for a meeting by Ali Larijani, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed important regional developments as well as ways to address nuclear-related issues.

It was agreed that, due to the significance of the matter, the Swiss side would share the outcomes of its discussions with other parties with the Iranian side.

The Swiss official was later received for a meeting by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi to discuss various issues, including the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

