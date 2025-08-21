  1. Politics
Larijani receives Swiss national security adviser for talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and Switzerland’s National Security Adviser have held a meeting to discuss key regional issues and the resolution of nuclear matters.

Visiting Switzerland’s National Security Adviser and Deputy Foreign Minister Gabriel Luchsinger was received for a meeting by Ali Larijani, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed important regional developments as well as ways to address nuclear-related issues.

It was agreed that, due to the significance of the matter, the Swiss side would share the outcomes of its discussions with other parties with the Iranian side.

The Swiss official was later received for a meeting by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi to discuss various issues, including the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

