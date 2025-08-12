  1. Sports
Aug 12, 2025, 9:47 PM

Sepahan lose to Al Duhail in AFC Champions League

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Sepahan SC were defeated narrowly by Qatari Al Duhail team in a match to reach the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite (West) on Tuesday.

The match was held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday in the preliminary round and ended 3-2 for the Qatari side.

Sephan took the lead in the 3rd minute by Amin Hazbavi while Al Duhail responded by three goals  in a row, by Ibrahima Bamba (11) Adil Boulbina (24) Krzysztof Piatek (33).

In the added time, the Iranian team's Milad Zakipour scored a second goal in 90+3 but it could do nothing to save his team from elimination.

The result means Al Duhail will be one of the 12 clubs participating in the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite from West Asia, with the draw due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

