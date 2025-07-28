Tractor to play Esteghlal in 2025-26 IPL opener

The draw ceremony for the new season was held on Sunday.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the new season.

Fajr Sepasi and Paykan will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after securing promotion to the IPL last season.

Havadar and Nassaji were relegated from the IPL to the First Division.

The Professional League is the highest division of professional football in Iran. It has been the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Matchweek 1 Fixtures:

*Zob Ahan vs Paykan

*Chadormalu vs Foolad

*Esteghlal Khuzestan vs Shams Azar

*Persepolis vs Fajr Sepasi

*Gol Gohar vs Aluminum

*Kheybar vs Mes Rafsanjan

*Tractor vs Esteghlal

*Malavan vs Sepahan

MNA/TSN